Vermont leaders roll out phase 2 of vaccine administration

Governor Phil Scott and team held Friday’s COVID-19 briefing in a virtual fashion for the first time as state leaders are quarantining following possible exposure. Vaccine registration for Vermonters 75 and older begins Monday with vaccinations to start Wednesday.

“The science on this is very clear,” Gov. Scott said. “The older you are the more likely you are to die if you get COVID. With the limited supply of vaccine, in my world, we have a moral obligation to prioritize saving lives.”

The governor continues to echo the need for more doses from the federal government. There will be 54 vaccine clinics set up in 39 different Vermont towns. Human services Secretary Mike Smith ensures there will be doses available for everyone eligible to get them.

“We expect some bottlenecks within the first few days of registration,” he said. “You will be able to get an appointment during the weeks we are scheduled.”

The website for signing up won’t be released until Monday. That goes for the phone number, as well, although officials say it’s likely to be more bogged down than the web.

You’ll need to provide your name, birthday, address, and phone number.

“That means helping older Vermonters to get registered,” Smith said. “It also means not trying to find ways around the system.”

They’re also pleading for Vermonters to not miss the appointment, so no doses go to waste. Once the 75 and up group is vaccinated, those 70 and up will be next, followed by people 65 and older.