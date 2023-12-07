Josef Langevin, a native Vermonter born in Middlebury, wants to make a difference in his home state and hopes bartending can help him reach his goals. Langevin is in a national bartending competition with a grand prize of $10,000. He says he wants to give back to his home state.

Langevin says that money will help fund his education. He’s also saving up to buy a home, but not for himself. The house would be for those who are struggling to find affordable housing.

A friend of Langevin, Andrew Little, who he met in August, agreed with his friend Joe. Little sees it as an issue when someone has to go to a different place and have two or more roommates to get by. Little believes if Langevin won, he would make Vermont stand out.

Langevin first found out he was in the competition in October. He does not know who entered him, but the community support means a lot, as he is going up against bartenders from cities like New York and Los Angeles. He hopes to show what Vermont can do on a national platform.

Langevin has been using Vermont as his inspiration. As part of the contest, he had to make a cocktail that best described and showed who he was. His mom pitched him on the idea of turning Creme Brule into a cocktail. So that’s what he did, with a Vermont twist. Instead of granulated sugar, Langevin used Vermont Maple Sugar. He calls the drink the “Lincoln Gap,” named for the famed sledding hill he used as a kid.

Backstory:

To understand what makes Josef Langevin so special, you need to know his backstory. In 2017, he started at the University Of Vermont, majoring in community development and economics. Financial and family obligations caused him to take a leave of absence in 2019. One year later, Covid arrived, and Langevin is still looking to go back to college.

Things changed in 2022 when Langevin discovered bartending. He got a job at Spare Time in Colchester. There was the money to start saving to go back to college, but it also allowed him to understand people. He learned how to break the ice. “I start out asking base questions about what brought them in that day,” Langevin said. “For instance, what they have liked in the past. It helps establish those conversation starters and allows me to understand the best way to serve them (the customer). I interact with them whether it is telling stories or asking follow-up questions, it’s all individual dependent.”

It wasn’t an auspicious start. He made three cocktails on his first day as a bartender, all cosmopolitans. “I remember seeing those drinks come through, and while I knew what it looked like in a glass, back then, I did not know how to make one,” Langevin said. The drinks were sent back, but Langevin didn’t give up. Instead, he got better.

Little says his friend, “Wants to experiment with your taste and see what you like and dislike with no judgment whatsoever.” He does not make you feel judged, he asks questions, is social, charismatic, and someone who wants you to have a great time by listening to the consumer.

Langevin recently left bartending but is now working for the state of Vermont. He’s using people skills to engage with co-workers who have been there for years. Langevin has a perspective on what it means to help others. More specifically, lessons he learned growing up in the Green Mountain State.

Winning would once again allow Langevin to finish his education goals. Bartending is more than mixing drinks and pouring beers for him. It’s about getting to know people, forming connections, and making them feel a sense of home. All he wants to do is leave a positive impact.

As for the content, Langevin hopes to emerge from a field of 30,000 people. He’s hoping to get to the next round. You can vote for him here.