Vermont Lt. Governor first to announce candidacy for the US House

After serving as Lieutenant Governor for nearly a year, life-long Vermonter Molly Gray announced plans Monday to run for the U.S. House of Representatives.

She is the first candidate to publicly share her campaign for the seat as Congressman Peter Welch runs for Senate after Sen. Patrick Leahy announced his retirement in mid-November.

This will be the first the Congressional seat has been vacant since 2006, and potentially the first time in Vermont’s history to elect a woman to the House.

“We are at the end of one era with the retirement of Vermont Senator Leahy, and the beginning of a new era for Vermont where we have a lot of important questions to answer: What kind of leadership do we want,” said Gray.

Gray says she wants to voice Vermonters’ concerns regarding the housing crisis, child care, broadband and the workforce.

“We’re going to need a fighter for Vermont in Washington. Someone who understands the needs of Pownal, the needs of Guilford, the needs of Swanton, the needs of Canaan. Understands the needs of every corner of our state,” said Gray.

While she is the first to announce her candidacy, it’s likely she won’t be the only one with Sen. Kesha Ram and Sen. President Pro Tem Becca Balint as potential challengers.

“In recent years in Vermont, when the House seat has come open, there’s typically been a front runner, and there’s really not one this time around. So this adds this sort of suspense about who is going to run. I suspect this will attract a lot of good candidates because it’s a rare opportunity,” said Matt Dickinson, professor of political science at Middlebury College.

He predicts there will be pressure to nominate a woman in the democratic party.

“I am deeply proud to have worked with both a democratic legislature and a republican governor. I am deeply proud to have opened doors to Vermonters. But also getting out of the state house, getting into communities, understanding their needs, and I know those needs can’t be met by Vermont alone,” said Gray.