Vermont makes new guidelines on what food can be considered “local” or “made in Vermont”

The state has updated its guidelines as to which food can now be considered “local” or “made in Vermont”. The new definition highlights three categories. These are raw agricultural products, processed food, and unique food products. Each category has its own requirements to be considered “local”. This includes details about ingredients, manufacturing, and the location of company headquarters for processed food items.

In the past, the definition of “local” included food that originated in Vermont or within 30 miles of the point of sale. This means that food from bordering states could be considered local.

Agricultural Development Specialist, Kyle Harris, says they want to bridge the gap between what is a local food product and a Vermont food product. “The goal here is to make sure local food, as it is sold in Vermont, using that locally Vermont, Vermont made, or Vermont grown characteristic really represents the craftsmanship as it relates to food that was grown here in the state.”

For raw agricultural products to be considered “local to Vermont” they must be exclusively grown or tapped in Vermont. If it is not milk, then it must be derived from an animal that was raised for substantial period of its lifetime in Vermont. If it is milk, a majority of the milk must be produced from Vermont animals. If it is honey, it must be produced by Vermont colonies located exclusively in Vermont when all nectar was collected.

In order for processed foods to be considered “local to Vermont” the majority of the ingredients must be raw agricultural products that are local to Vermont. Also, the product must either be a product processed in Vermont or the headquarters of the company that manufactures the product is located in Vermont.

For unique food products to be considered “local” they must meet two of the following: the majority of the ingredients are raw agricultural products that are local to Vermont; substantial transformation of the ingredients in the product occurred in Vermont; or the headquarters of the company that manufactures the product is located in Vermont.

The new legislation was signed into law in July by Governor Phil Scott, but took effect just a few days ago. The Agency of Agriculture will be hosting webinars for anyone who has questions about the new guidelines.