Vermont man arrested for armed robbery in Barre

On September 25th, 2020 Joshua Carmichael, a 39 year old male, of Milton was arrested for armed robbery at the Maplewood Convenience Store in Berlin, Vermont.
Officers were called to the Maplewood Convenience Store in Berlin Vermont for a robbery. Investigation then revealed Carmichael told staff he had a gun and demanded money. He then fled with a felony amount of cash.
Carmichael was taken into custody without incident. A search of his vehicle was conducted and some of the cash was recovered.
A $25,000 bail was imposed and the male was issued a citation to Washington Court on September 25th, 2020.