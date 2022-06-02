37-year-old Ryan Goodrich of Athens, Vermont, was arraigned Wednesday on charges of unlawfully possessing firearms and heroin. According to court records, Vermont Game Wardens launched an investigation into Goodrich started in late winter 2022 that stemmed from violating fish and wildlife regulations.

A search warrant was obtained for Goodrich’s Facebook account, where they discovered a photograph of a short-barrel shotgun and messages that revealed Goodrich had fired the gun and that it was likely at his residence. A search warrant of his residence was executed on March 3, during which, the short-barrel shotgun, which was loaded, was located. In addition, agents found multiple additional shotguns and rifles including an AR-style rifle, 2,978 rounds of ammunition, 880 bags of heroin, and $6,000.

The federal grand jury issued an indictment on March 10. Agents attempted to locate Goodrich in Athens but were unsuccessful. On April 9, New Hampshire Police located Goodrich at a hotel in Keene, NH. A search warrant for the room was executed and while there was evidence that he had been there including personal paperwork, Goodrich was not present.

On April 19, law enforcement discovered that Goodrich was trying to get transportation to Texas. He was later located and taken into custody at a hotel in Deerfield, Massachusetts.

If convicted, Goodrich could face a maximum sentence of 10 years of imprisonment for each firearm violation.