Vermont man convicted of child sex abuse gets 10 years on child porn charge

A Ferrisburgh man whose initial 60-day sentence for sexually abusing a child caused outcry has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography.

Mark Hulett was sentenced in federal court on Thursday. He was arrested during Operation Bada Bing, an investigation by Vermont’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force that involved search warrants on several residences in May 2019. The warrants were obtained based on tips from from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

In a previous case, Hulett pleaded guilty to abusing a girl over a span of four years beginning when she was 6. He was sentenced to 60 days and ineligible for sex offender treatment in prison.

Judge Edward Cashman explained the sentence by saying the best way to ensure public safety was to remove him from prison to receive treatment.

After rules were changed so Hulett could receive in-prison treatment, Cashman resentenced him to at least three years.