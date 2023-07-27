Vermont State Police are investigating the death of a 37-year-old Vermont man who was found unresponsive in the shower area at Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans

Corrections staff provided emergency care and called first responders at about 6:35 p.m. Wednesday. The inmate, whose name has not been released pending notification of kin, was pronounced dead just before 7:25 p.m.

Preliminary information indicates the man’s death death is not suspicious, police said. An autopsy, including toxicology testing, is scheduled at the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington to determine the cause and manner of death.