Vermont may be a new home for 100 Afghan refugees

The Green Mountain State may be a new home for Afghan refugees. With the help of several state agencies, about 100 families could become new Vermonters in a matter of weeks.

State leaders, such as Governor Phil Scott and those from resettlement agencies, the State Refugee Office, and the Vermont Agency of Human Services, are looking to provide a better future for Afghans, especially those who risked their lives supporting the U.S. Government and Military.

Vermont’s U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants (USCRI), has spent the past 40 years bringing more than 8,000 refugees to the state.

“Burma, Bhutan, Bosnia, Iraq, Kosovo, Sudan, Somalia, Syria, Democratic Republic of Congo, Rwanda, and others. Vermont is a wonderful, welcoming state,” said USCRI Director Amila Merdzanovic.

Following the nation’s military withdrawal from Afghanistan, state leaders are prepared to lend a helping hand.

“Refugees have suffered tremendous losses. Loss of county, loss of family…community,” said Merdzanovic.

Merdzanovic says the agency asked the federal government to welcome 100 Afghans to Vermont.

“If we do get the thumbs-up on the 100, any number of families could be arriving even within a week or two,” said Tracy Dolan, Director of the State Refugee Office.

Dolan is Vermont’s newest director of the state’s refugee office. For more than a decade, she served many roles at the Vermont Department of Health, most recently as Deputy Health Commissioner. Dolan says she’s eager to assist in this effort as she once worked in Afghanistan.

“I remember being there almost 20 years ago, and just the hospitality, the kindness and safety when I was there. So many emotions now as there are people I’ve met whose lives may change significantly, as a result,” said Dolan.

Recently, Governor Phil Scott reiterated requests to the White House to bring in more refugees, especially Afghans. As of Wednesday afternoon, his office hasn’t heard back.

But support is widespread. Senator Patrick Leahy said Wednesday quote:

“Vermont has a long history of warmly welcoming refugees who have become an integral part of communities across our state. It is fitting that Vermont is stepping up yet again to offer safe haven to vulnerable afghans in their hour of need.”

Merdzanovic remembers what it feels like making Vermont her new home. In 1995, she resettled in Vermont as a refugee from Bosnia.

“Every refugee that we welcome here and that we support on their path to building a new home, building a new life, building a new community is the beginning of new life…Every single arrival is a life saved.”