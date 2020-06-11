Vermont mayors call for funding for cities and downtowns

The Vermont Mayors Coalition held a press conference on Thursday to announce their COVID-19 recovery priorities. The coalition consists of eight different mayors from major cities around Vermont. Back in January, they announced their agenda for 2020 but it has since been taken over by COVID-19. Burlington mayor, Miro Weinberger says the virus has brought several new urgent issues.

Weinberger said, “we believe there is actually an opportunity through rapid action by our leaders in Montpelier to strengthen over the medium and long term, our precious Vermont cities and downtowns.”

Baree Mayor, Lucas Herring says the mayors have spoken with Congressman Peter Welch about an additional COVID bill to support local governments.

The mayors are also requesting an automatic one-year delay for municipalities to incur debt in TIF borrowing districts.

Lucas Herring said, “if this bill does come through from the federal government for example then there is an ability for us to recoup those costs enable to make sure our budget is not overly burdened by putting more money on the taxpayer.”

Mayors are also seeing difficulty in staffing their law enforcement positions. In order to become an officer in Vermont, you need to complete a 16-week training program, which mayors are working on altering to meet coronavirus regulations. They are also trying to make some of the training more flexible to encourage more community members to join the force.

Kristine Lott, the Mayor of Winooski said, “it is really important to have police officers who are a part of the community that they serve. This has become critically highlighted recently.”

Part of Governor Scotts economic recovery package includes fifty million dollars in housing assistance. Montpelier mayor, Anne Watson would like some of this money to be used for escrow clinics.

“A rental escrow clinic could move evictions from a hearing, into a court-ordered mediation, so at that point, a pool of money could be made available to help pay for rent, it could also go toward home improvements”, said Watson.

The mayor’s coalition also believes there needs to be funding for mail-in ballots, so the voting process is available to everyone.