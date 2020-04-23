Vermont midwives face demand in home birth requests during coronavirus pandemic

Since the coronavirus outbreak, a lot of people are avoiding hospitals and many pregnant women are opting to give birth at home.

“They started calling us,” said Katie Bramhall, president of the Vermont Midwives Association. “And we became very busy.”

Brumhall said as hospitals began changing their policies to care for COVID-19 patients, many expecting moms started to reconsider where they’d give birth.

“They’re not only scared, they’re mad,” she said. “When you have the dreams of having a baby and starting your family or continuing your family, our hearts are so blown open, our hopes of the future are so blown open, its challenging a lot of those things.”

As requests flood in from Burlington, the Upper Valley and elsewhere, Bramhall has taken on another midwife to help with the surge. She says while, of course, the pandemic needs to be taken seriously, so does childbirth.

There are times when I have to say ‘well I just want you to know that when I see you, you have to have a mask on,'” Bramhall said. “It’s been challenging, there’s a gammet of emotions.”

The practice has also invested thousands of dollars in rapid antibody tests which midwives and moms will have to take prior to any home birth.