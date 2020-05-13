Vermont Multilingual Coronavirus Task Force provides resources to Vermonters

These times are challenging for many, but especially for Vermonters who speak different languages.

On Monday, Congressman Peter Welch met with the Vermont Multilingual Coronavirus Communication Task Force. The Group helps make coronavirus resources available to Vermonters in different languages.

The task force has been creating videos in 15 different languages, so far they have over 70 videos on their youtube channel. The Group said they have helped hundreds of families to help understand new orders, rules, and regulations during the pandemic.

“I think it can be very isolating where the information that’s being broadly distributed in broadcast is only accessible if you are an English speaker,” said Congressman Welch.

Members of the task force discussed the need to help Vermonters who don’t speak much English during this time.

“The needs are vast as you can imagine among the communities that we work with. Starting with helping people apply for unemployment for example,” said Director of USRI Vermont Amila Merdzanovic.

The Vermont Multilingual Coronavirus Communication Task Force said they were able to secure some emergency funding, but they recently ran out. They say they will need additional support to continue providing resources to Vermonters.