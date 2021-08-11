Vermont National Guard audit concludes organization needs to improve culture

The Vermont National Guard is taking a fresh look at the culture within the organization. This, following a new report released last weekend.

“I also knew we had areas where we needed to improve,” Maj. Gen. Gregory Knight said. “And that’s what we’re going to do.”

Major General Knight says he requested an outside team take an in depth look at the guard, when he took on the role in 2019. It examined hiring practices, how guard members are disciplined, and how the organization handles reports of sexual misconduct.

“It’s important for us as a military to adapt to what society sees right now and I think its incumbent upon me to provide that level of transparency,” Maj. Gen. Knight said.

The 113 page report found the guard lacked clarity in dealing with misconduct, failed to properly track and report allegations of sexual harassment, and how some members feared retaliation for voicing their concerns. In total, there were more than 30 recommendations for improvement. Governor Phil Scott weighed in on the findings during his press briefing Tuesday.

“Culture is very difficult to change in every regard,” Gov. Scott said. “I can’t say I’m surprised. It’s unfortunate. I’m disappointed but I’m not surprised.”

Major General Knight says he has since shared the report with 53 other guards throughout the country, in hopes to improve the organization as a whole. He says some procedural findings will be an easy fix, but other improvements will take more time.

“I think the best way to get at that is to have small group discussions,” he said. “Let’s have those open, candid, professional, and sometimes, uncomfortable conversations.”