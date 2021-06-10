Vermont National Guard holds annual weapons qualification training

At Camp Ethan Allen Thursday, dozens of soldiers completed their individual weapons qualification. It’s an annual requirement to prepare soldiers for deployment.

“These are the different training requirements that we come out here to do to ensure that our soldiers are ready to go,” said Major John Hearn, 186 Battalion Commander.

The simulated gun range provides soldiers with a safe environment to learn the weapons inside and out, prior to combat.

“I feel a lot more confident being able to come out here,” said Amy Nichols, 2nd Lieutenant. “If you told me 4 years ago in high school that I would be out here and in charge of people, I probably would’ve been pretty scared. All of the training building up to this has given me a lot of confidence in myself and I just love it.”

The guard also invited Vermont journalists to step into in the soldiers’ shoes, giving us a chance to take a shot.

The training recently changed, requiring soldiers to shoot while sitting, standing and lying down.

“To something they would most likely do if they were to encounter targets in combat,.” Maj. Hearn said.

On September 25-26th, the guard will host Operation Bullseye. It’s a chance for the community to come to the range and practice shooting.