Vermont National Guard responds to Guard member sexual assault allegations

The elected leader of the Vermont National Guard, General Gregory Knight held a live-streamed news conference on Thursday addressing the reported misconduct of a guard member. The story was published by Seven Days about Staff sergeant Daniel Blodgett, from Milton, who was arrested last week for aggravated sexual assault, and aggravated domestic assault.

General Knight condemned the alleged abuse, “The actions described have no place in Vermont National Guard or in the Military. Anybody who chooses to behave in such a way, they don’t deserve to be in uniform. I’ll do everything in my authority to ensure that when I have the information of such behavior, I’ll take the strongest and most appropriate action that I am able, within the constraints of regulation and law.”

General Knight added that anyone in the Guard who wants to report an abuse allegation can use a mobile app called “Reach Out”. It is available for free in all major app stores and it allows you to remain anonymous.