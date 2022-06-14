Police in Vermont and New Hampshire are investigating after a parent of a student in Canaan Public Schools made what officers describe as a “threat.”

Vermont State Police said it notified New Hampshire State Police when it was determined the unspecified threat was made while the parent was physically in New Hampshire.

In a press release, the Vermont State Police said it “takes all reports of school threats seriously.” The agency said it is coordinating with school officials and community resources, as well as identifying and speaking to the individual involved.

Canaan is one of three districts in the Essex North Supervisory Union