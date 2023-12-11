A 4,600-mile scenic trail that starts in Middlebury and ends in North Dakota has been added to the nation’s list of national parks.

The designation of the National North Country Scenic Trail by the National Park Service gives Vermont its third nation park.

The North Country National Scenic Trail starts in Middlebury and crosses into more than half a dozen other states – New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Michigan, Minnesota, Wisconsin and North Dakota.

The trail showcases views and landscapes of the Lake Superior Region, Adirondacks, Ohio River Valley, and North Dakota plains, the National Parks Service says.

The Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller National Historical Park in Woodstock is one two other Vermont national parks. The other, the Appalachian Trail, traverses a portion of the Appalachian trail in southern Vermont.

Along with the North Country National Scenic Trails, two other scenic trails received park service designation, including the New England National Scenic Trails in Connecticut and Massachusetts.

The National Park Service now oversees 428 national parks.