Vermont officials again emphasize need to avoid gatherings to reduce spread of virus

Vermont officials are again asking residents to avoid holiday gatherings to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

Gov. Phil Scott said Friday during the regular virus briefing that Vermont avoided a feared spike of new cases after Thanksgiving because people largely followed the recommendations to keep celebrations within residents’ immediate households.

While much higher than it was several months ago, the number of new infections being reported in Vermont has largely plateaued, but there is not enough evidence yet that would allow the state to loosen the restrictions, Scott said.

“I understand the emotional need here, but at the same time, we have to take care of ourselves, take care of our families, take care of others surrounding us,” Scott said.

The Vermont Health Department reported 86 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the statewide total since the pandemic began to 6,243. There were two new fatalities, bringing the total to 107.

More than two dozen people are hospitalized, including 10 people in intensive care.

At Friday’s briefing, Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said for people who do gather, the events should be kept as small as possible, people should wear masks and keep a 6-foot distance from others. People who gather and travel should get tested immediately after and then again seven days later.

“The fact is we need to acknowledge that some people will choose these higher risk activities,” Levine said.

The 7-day rolling average of daily new cases in Vermont has risen over the past two weeks from 96.14 new cases per day on Dec. 3 to 105.14 new cases per day on Dec. 17.

The latest average positivity rate in Vermont is 2.31%. State health departments are calculating positivity rate differently across the country, but for Vermont, the AP calculates the rate by dividing new cases by test specimens using data from The COVID Tracking Project.

The 7-day rolling average of the positivity rate in Vermont has risen over the past two weeks from 1.98% on Dec. 3 to 2.31% on Dec. 17.