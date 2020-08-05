Vermont officials await COVID-19 test results for inmates held in Mississippi

The state was awaiting pending test results for 90 Vermont inmates held at a Mississippi prison where 85 Vermont inmates have tested positive for COVID-19.

Vermont houses 219 inmates at the Tallahatchie County Correctional Facility in Tutwiler, Mississippi, because of a lack of capacity in its own prisons. After six inmates returning to Vermont from the private Mississippi prison last month tested positive, the state Corrections Department on July 30 ordered that the remaining Vermont inmates in Mississippi be tested. Another Vermont inmate held in the facility had already tested positive after having a fever.

“In hindsight, you know, I should have seen this coming in some respects,” said Scott. But the state was relying on the company operating the private prison, CoreCivic, to do the testing and “they were testing with symptomatic cases and not throughout,” he said.

“Mississippi is experiencing a high number of cases and so they are right in that sunbelt along with a number of other states in that region,” Scott said.

The Vermont Department of Corrections used to only test symptomatic individuals but now regularly tests all staff and inmates and every new intake, said Human Services Secretary Mike Smith. Vermont has insisted on regular testing of the population in the Mississippi facility, separating those who tested negative from those who tested positive and testing staff, Smith said.

The outbreak adds to critics’ concerns about housing inmates out of state. Scott’s administration had proposed building a new correctional facility in Vermont but the Legislature opposed it.

“I do think it’s time for us to revisit that because we know our facilities, our infrastructure, is outdated and needs to be upgraded and we need to bring our offenders back to Vermont,” Scott said.