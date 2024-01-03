Berlin, VT- Governor Phil Scott and State Treasurer Mike Pieciak have announced plans to develop a new strategy to make Vermont better prepared for natural disasters like the flooding seen in July, while also reducing the state’s greenhouse gas emissions.

Officials are calling the strategy the Resilience Implementation Strategy and they say it should be done by July 1, 2025. This strategy will bring together already existing work into one comprehensive plan for disaster mitigation and response.

In a press release announcing the strategy, Gov. Scott said, “After the July floods, we heard from local officials and countless Vermonters who are interested in better understanding both near- and medium-term options for risk reduction. Working with the Treasurer’s Officer to develop a Climate Resilience Implementation Strategy will ensure a prioritized and cost-effective approach that is necessary for effective implementation.”

The press release announcing the strategy included five major focuses:

Community-Centric Approach: The strategy will take local perspectives and needs into account while promoting community engagement and feedback.

Nature-based solutions: Protecting Vermont's natural resources is a priority in the strategy, as well as reducing the impact of extreme weather on farming, forestry, and waterways.

Infrastructure design and reinforcement: Identifying ways of strengthening the state's roads, bridges, power lines, and wastewater facilities in order to lessen the damage caused by storms.

Early warning systems and fast, effective response: The strategy will create reliable ways of warning people when they may be in danger from extreme weather. This will also allow a quicker response to climate-related threats.

Economic and environmental sustainability: Reducing the economic and financial impacts of climate change through initiatives to support businesses is another priority in the strategy.

The strategy will assess programs already in place to mitigate the effects of extreme weather, such as the Vermont Drought Task Force and the State Hazard Mitigation Plan, to figure out how effective they’ve been and how much funding they may need Treasurer Pieciak said, “Vermont’s future economic success is directly linked to the health of our environment and the resiliency of our communities.”