Vermont officials remind hikers to stay off muddy trails

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Hikers are being urged to stay off most Vermont trails during mud season.

The Vermont Department of Forests, Parks, and Recreation and the Green Mountain Club say most trails will remain closed through Memorial Day as a way to protect them from damage caused by hikers when the trails are thawing and drying out in the spring.

Hikers walking on saturated soils or on the sides of trails cause damage to surrounding vegetation, widen trails, and inhibit natural drainage.

“Unfortunately, the mountains aren’t quite ready for hikers yet, so it is best that we all do our part and hike on lower elevation trails and backroads,” said Mike DeBonis, the executive director of the Green Mountain Club, which manages hiking trails throughout Vermont. “Giving the higher elevation trails time to dry out will help protect the trails and make for a better hiking season for all of us later in the year.”

To find open trails in Vermont and New Hampshire people can go to the website trailfinder.info.