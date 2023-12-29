Waterbury, VT- Vermont Emergency Management Director Eric Forand has requested a damage assessment from FEMA to see if the state is eligible for federal assistance with damage costs from the floods of December 18 and 19.

The request asks FEMA officials to assess damage done in Addison, Essex, Orange, Orleans, Rutland, and Windsor counties to determine if the state qualifies for a federal major disaster declaration. If the state is eligible, it will receive a Public Assistance Disaster Declaration covering 75% of costs related to storm damage repairs. According to a press release from Vermont Emergency Management, more counties might be added to the request as the assessments begin.

In a statement on the request, Forand said, “These floods caused significant damage to local roads. Repair work will strain many municipal road budgets just as the winter season begins, we want to do all we can to ensure towns receive funding from all assistance programs they are eligible for.”

State officials will need to prove that at least $1.18 million in damages and expenses was caused by the storm. Individual counties must show infrastructure and recovery costs of $4.6044 per capita to be eligible, which includes road repair, removal of trash and debris, contractor expenses, and municipal city over time. Forand expects the assessments to begin in early January.