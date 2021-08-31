Vermont officials respond to calls for universal indoor masking amid Delta concerns

MONTPELIER – Following a week that saw 90 employees with the Vermont Department of Health sign off on a letter urging state officials to release more detailed COVID-19 guidance, Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said public health isn’t the only factor in making those decisions.

“We don’t operate in a vacuum,” Dr. Levine said. “We are not the ones in total control of everything that happens during the pandemic. It’s a very collaborative and deliberative process.”

The demands outlined in the employees’ letter include recommending indoor masking regardless of vaccination status. Dr. Levine said their demands are fundamental public health recommendations that he aligns with, and his focus is on making sure Vermont is doing everything possible to control the level of virus being transmitted in communities.

Governor Phil Scott maintained that current case data doesn’t justify another State of Emergency, and believes the benefits of Vermont’s stellar vaccination rate seems to be getting lost in the shuffle.

“Vaccines are still changing the game,” Governor Scott said. “We need people to keep stepping up to get their shot and to get the booster when the time comes.”

The latest COVID-19 forecasting still anticipates that cases will plateau and fall over the next few weeks, but cases in Vermont went up 22 percent this week, compared to 5 percent the previous week. The unvaccinated case rate has increased 40 percent in the last 14 days, while the vaccinated case rate has seen a 30 percent uptick.

Governor Scott said Vermont’s vaccinate rate shows up most when it comes to hospitalizations, because they’re largely preventing people from experiencing severe illness.

“Vermont continues to have the lowest hospitalization rate in the United States,” Governor Scott said. “Again, if we had Florida’s hospitalization rates, we would have around 500 Vermonters hospitalized instead of 28. But it is not just Florida. If we had Connecticut’s hospitalization rate, for example, which has the 5th lowest rate in the nation, we would be talking about over 75 hospitalized instead of 28.”

Still, outbreaks in long-term care facilities and prisons have raised concerns as well. As of Tuesday, there were seven active outbreaks at long-term care facilities in Vermont, totaling 104 cases. 80 of those cases are among residents.

Both Dr. Levine and Governor Scott were pressed about health department employees’ push for a universal indoor masking recommendation, and suggested the decision on whether vaccinated people should wear a mask depends on their risk factors, who they’re with, and how crowded the room is, among other variables.

“We should promote the use of masks during times when it’s necessary,” Governor Scott said. “If you’re assessing your situation, taking some personal responsibility. Going to a concert where there’s hundreds of people inside, you might want to wear a mask.”

“I’m asking Vermonters to use common sense and make informed choices,” Dr. Levine said. “Every person and every situation is unique.”

Current CDC recommendations call for indoor masking in areas with high or substantial transmission, which currently includes all Vermont counties.

Governor Scott took issue with the CDC’s policy, labeling it as a ‘one-size-fits-all’ approach that doesn’t paint an accurate picture for a rural state like Vermont.

“Keep in mind these counties are in the same CDC category as counties in Florida with a per capita case rate that is 10 times higher than the highest case rate in Vermont,” Governor Scott said.

As schools get underway, Governor Scott also picked up on a point made by several state officials last week regarding hostility at school board meetings over mask mandates.

“The school boards and superintendents who are implementing masking policies are simply doing what the State – at my direction – is recommending,” Governor Scott said. “The attacks towards them are absolutely unacceptable, and if they want to blame someone, they can blame me.”