Vermont officials to discuss possible COVID-19 outbreak in Manchester

Vermont officials have scheduled a briefing for 3 p.m. Thursday to discuss an outbreak of dozens of COVID-19 cases in Manchester and Londonderry.

The Vermont Health Department was awaiting the results of hundreds of virus tests to determine the size of the outbreak. As of Wednesday afternoon, 58 positive cases had been found at a Manchester health clinic using a less reliable, but faster testing method. The health department does not consider those tests to be positive until they have been confirmed by the more reliable method.

ut all the potentially positive cases are being treated as though they are confirmed positives. People are being told to stay home and contact tracers are seeking the sources of the possible infections.