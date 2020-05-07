Vermont opioid deaths decline for first time in five years

Vermont has just experienced its first statewide decline in opioid deaths since 2014. According to a new Department of Health report, the total decreased from 130 in 2018 to 111 last year. Windham County (25 to 17), Rutland County (19 to 11) and Windham County (25 to 17) are the three areas with the largest decreases.

According to Cynthia Seivwright, director of the department’s drug and alcohol abuse programs, there are still noticeable regional differences from one area of the Green Mountain State to another. “The more rural parts of the state, it’s a little more challenging to access services at times,” she said. “Some areas have more robust services than others, so one of the things that we’re trying to do is focus on those areas that need increased services and provide more resources.”

Among other things, those resources include medication-assisted treatment, increased distribution of the overdose-reversal drug Narcan and prescription monitoring programs. “The goal has always been to keep people with opioid use disorder alive and allow them to be alive long enough so that, at that point in time when they’re ready to access treatment, they are actually able to access treatment,” state health commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said.

The COVID-19 pandemic is affecting almost all of us, but it’s especially likely to disrupt the lives of those of us seeking drug or alcohol treatment. “A socially-isolating condition like opioid use disorder — I think you could see — could get exacerbated because of the reduced hours and access to syringe service programs, and that loss of in-person connection that’s usually provided in recovery centers,” Dr. Levine said.

Substance abuse experts are not about to be caught flat-footed, however. “One of the things that we’ve added — that we actually implemented earlier than planned because of COVID-19 — was our call center, VT Helplink,” Seivwright said. “That was opened up at the end of March, and that is a place where people can call or go online or use a chat component.”

VT Helplink can connect you with treatment options anywhere in Vermont. You can find them by clicking here or by calling (802) 565-5465.

