Vermont Police looking for a suspect involved in a sexual assault in Williamstown

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Family members started to take the girl to the hospital but an ambulance arrived and took over mid-trip, attempting lifesaving efforts. The girl was pronounced dead at the hospital. (Getty Images)

WILLIAMSTOWN, Vt. – Police are asking for help finding a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman in Williamstown early this morning.

Vermont State Police responded to a report of a sexual assault a little after 1:30 this morning. The suspect reportedly assaulted a woman he did not know outside of a bar in Williamstown.

The victim sustained serious injuries and has been treated and released from the hospital.

Photos were taken from a store surveillance camera.

The man is about 5’7″ and 165 pounds, and has short hair. He is believed to be in his mid-20’s and was last known to be driving a black four-door sedan.

Anyone with information relating to the case should call 802-229-9191 or you can submit a tip online.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending

Trending Stories

Latest Coronavirus Headlines

More Coronavirus

SkyTracker Weather Blog

More SkyTracker Blog