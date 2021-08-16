Vermont Police looking for a suspect involved in a sexual assault in Williamstown

Family members started to take the girl to the hospital but an ambulance arrived and took over mid-trip, attempting lifesaving efforts. The girl was pronounced dead at the hospital. (Getty Images)

WILLIAMSTOWN, Vt. – Police are asking for help finding a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman in Williamstown early this morning.

Vermont State Police responded to a report of a sexual assault a little after 1:30 this morning. The suspect reportedly assaulted a woman he did not know outside of a bar in Williamstown.

The victim sustained serious injuries and has been treated and released from the hospital.

Photos were taken from a store surveillance camera.





The man is about 5’7″ and 165 pounds, and has short hair. He is believed to be in his mid-20’s and was last known to be driving a black four-door sedan.

Anyone with information relating to the case should call 802-229-9191 or you can submit a tip online.