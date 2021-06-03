Vermont Police needs public’s help finding missing woman

BELMONT, Vt. – The Vermont State Police are investigating a missing persons case in Belmont. The VSP are asking members of the public to report any possible sightings or information leading to her whereabouts.

On June 2, 2021, around 2 p.m., police received a report that Brittany Bouthiette, 28, was missing.

Bouthiette was last seen the evening of June 1st, at a residence in Mount Holly, Vermont and has not been seen since.

It is currently unknown what Brittany Bouthiette was last seen wearing, but she is described as a white female, 5’2″ and 125 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

The police say the case does not appear to be suspicious at the moment, but there are concerns for Bouthiette’s well being

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Trooper Kipp Colburn with the Vermont State Police, Rutland Barracks at 802-773-9101, or submit a tip anonymously at: http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit