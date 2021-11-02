Vermont prepared to begin vaccinating kids 5-11 this week

Shots could begin as soon as Thursday for kids 5-11 in Vermont. State leaders say 6,000 youth doses arrived in the state Tuesday.

Governor Phil Scott and his administration say vaccinating Vermont’s smallest population, could be key in driving down case counts.

“It’s another big step forward and could be the key to accelerating our transition from pandemic to endemic,” Gov. Scott said.

Data shows Vermonters 5 to 11 have consistently possessed higher case counts than other age bands. Doctor Rebecca Bell joined Tuesday’s briefing, she’s the president of Vermont’s Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics. Dr. Bell says kids will get 2 doses, 3 weeks apart, adding kid-sized doses are more diluted.

She outlined months of testing that reveal the shot was 91% effective and side effects were few and far between.

“Many of us after our second dose of the vaccine had systemic effects the next day, fever chills, headache,” Dr. Bell said. “Children 5-11 reported those symptoms at a much lower rate. They reported them to be mild and they all went away within a day or two.”

The state plans to set up nearly 100 vaccine clinics at schools across Vermont in places that Secretary Mike Smith says have fewer pharmacies or where families struggle with transportation.

“Our goal is to get as many doses into students arms before the holiday break at the end of December,” Sec. Smith said. “That’s first and second dose.”

Smith says in total, there are 44,000 children ages 5 to 11 in the green mountain state.