Vermont primary voters set to choose candidates for governor, other top posts

Vermont voters are headed to the polls to choose the major party candidates to run for governor in the November general election.

Popular incumbent Republican Gov. Phil Scott is being challenged for his party’s nomination by four little-known candidates. Current Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman and former Education Secretary Rebecca Holcombe are considered the top contenders for the Democratic Party nomination.

Two other lesser known people are seeking the Democratic nomination, Bennington attorney Patrick Winburn and activist Ralph “Carijou” Corbo, of Wallingford.

Voters will be required to wear a mask at all polling locations and maintain physical distancing. The COVID-19 pandemic has led to a substantial increase in voters seeking mail-in ballots. Secretary Jim Condos said over 104,000 Vermonters have already cast their ballots by mail, and that figure is likely to grow.