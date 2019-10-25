Vermont ranked among the least dangerous states for young drivers

As National Teen Driver Safety Week wraps up this week, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has released a report that analyzed state traffic fatalities in crashes where young drivers were involved. Young drivers are defined as being between the ages of 15 – 20. When factoring in the results, the percentage of young drivers in a state’s overall population, was also considered.

Vermont comes in at #48, with just 7.2% of all traffic fatalities in the state involving young drivers. Only Hawaii and Delaware rank better. The top 5 most dangerous states for young drivers are: Rhode Island, Iowa, New Hampshire, Mississippi and Missouri.