Vermont ranked among the least dangerous states for young drivers

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

As National Teen Driver Safety Week wraps up this week, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has released a report that analyzed state traffic fatalities in crashes where young drivers were involved. Young drivers are defined as being between the ages of 15 – 20. When factoring in the results, the percentage of young drivers in a state’s overall population, was also considered.

Vermont comes in at #48, with just 7.2% of all traffic fatalities in the state involving young drivers. Only Hawaii and Delaware rank better. The top 5 most dangerous states for young drivers are: Rhode Island, Iowa, New Hampshire, Mississippi and Missouri.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports

More Sports

Trending Stories

SkyTracker Weather Blog

More SkyTracker Blog