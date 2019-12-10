Vermont ranked as healthiest state in the nation

Vermont is once again the healthiest state in the nation, according to the United Health Foundation’s newly released America’s Heath Rankings annual report. The state moved up three steps to reclaim the top spot in the Foundation’s 30th year documenting the nation’s health trends, challenges and opportunities.

Vermont has ranked among the top five healthiest states for nearly 20 years, as gauged by the Foundation’s review of 35 core measures, including health behaviors and outcomes, clinical care, policy impacts, as well as community, environmental and socioeconomic factors. The state ranked 4th overall in 2018. Governor Phil Scott weighed in on the latest rankings saying, “Vermont’s place at the top of this list reflects our commitment to health in all 251 communities and across provider networks from hospitals to home and community based providers.”

Vermont’s data reflects a significant drop in health disparities – an improvement of 44 places among state rankings. Health disparities are an important indicator of differences that may occur by gender, race or ethnicity, education, income, disability, geographic location and sexual orientation among others. The state also had one of the lowest rates of violent crime.