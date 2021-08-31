Vermont Red Cross volunteers their help with Hurricane Ida recovery

As crews survey the extent of damage from Hurricane Ida, volunteers from Vermont have been called to help with the recovery.

“I know what it feels like to lose everything and not know what’s next,” Jessica Masten said. “So I just want to bring a little bit of peace to these people.”

Masten is one of four Vermonters heading to the gulf coast with the Red Cross of Northern New England. For her, things are coming full circle. 15 years ago, Masten’s house burned down and the red cross was there. More recently, she lived in Puerto Rico when Hurricane Maria made landfall.

“I know that when I saw the American Red Cross, I had a feeling of relief,” she said. “It was just a ‘things are gonna be OK, the help is there’. That’s what I want, I want to be that person that people see and they can relax just a little bit”.

Masten will be serving as a shelter associate, helping people reach a safe place to stay and ensuring they have access to basic necessities. Communities are in crisis right now, dealing with extreme flooding, power outages, and thousands displaced from their homes.

“It’s uncomfortable, it’s a bit of a sacrifice,” David Allen said. “But helping people is really what life is all about, right?”

Another Vermonter, David Allen, arrived in Baton Rouge Friday, before the storm hit. He’s previously helped after large fires, and also during Hurricane Florence. Now, Allen is using his business background to help determine the economic impact of this disaster. He says a lot of information is still coming in, as to where the damage is.

“There are areas that we can’t move into,” he said. “We have plans to set up kitchens, set up additional shelters, distribute supplies. It’s a moving target from a financial standpoint, in business, things don’t happen as quickly as they do in disasters.”