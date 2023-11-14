The Vermont Republican Party and Vermont Democratic Party are hosting their state elections this Saturday, November 18. Both meetings are open to the public. The GOP Convention invited a list of speakers from out of state, one of whom VDP is taking an issue with.

As state leaders prepare for the upcoming legislative session, major political parties will be electing their leaders for the next two years.

“We’re trying to make an open, transparent process, and invite members of the public to come in and participate and hear about the issues that are important to them,” says VTGOP Chairman Paul Dame.

The GOP Convention will be at the Hilton Hotel in Downtown Burlington, holding panels and training sessions in addition to its elections.

VDP will meet at the Old Labor Hall in Barre.

“We’re statutorily required that we reorganize every two years so that’s where we’ll be electing officers for the state for the two-year term,” notes VDP Chairman David Glidden.

Delegates are talking about issues they want to see in the legislature’s upcoming session. Dame wants to talk about changes to education, workforce development, and housing; also a topic Glidden wants to see on the agenda.

But the public won’t be the only people attending the events. A list of speakers will be joining the GOP Convention, including Americans for Tax Reform President Grover Norquist, Georgia Representative Mesha Mainor, and former U.S. Senator and Ambassador to New Zealand Scott Brown. Scott Presler, an activist for early and absentee voting, is also on the speaker list.

“Scott Presler is somebody who has been saying there are good hard-working people who just can’t get there on election day,” says Dame.

But Glidden calls Presler an “insurrectionist” who has no business affiliating with the republican party, or Vermont.

“I don’t think someone who thinks the 2020 election was stolen can be classified as an expert,” says Glidden.

Dame says Presler is a “hardworking volunteer” who helped republican candidates in respective elections. But Glidden says “the Vermont Republican Party has descended into conspiracy-mongering.”

“I think inviting Presler to speak, inviting someone who called January 6th — rather than an insurrection, he called it a civil rights march — I think that really indicated how out of touch with Vermonters this party is,” says Glidden.

But Dame says the response from VDP is unwarranted.

“That’s something we’re used to at the federal level, and to see something like that trickle into the Democratic Party is really disappointing,” says Dame. “We know what we’re about, again the reason Scott [Presler] is coming is to talk about early voting and absentee ballot, and volunteerism, and those are things that we support.”

In a Sunday press release, VDP called on Governor Phil Scott to take control of his party.

“Unfortunately, the Democratic Party has really jumped the shark, they’re calling Phil Scott a radical right-winger,” says Dame.

“He has a duty as the highest elected member of that party to fix it, or get out,” says Glidden.

In response, Press Secretary for the Governor Jason Maulucci stated:

“The Governor is not attending the convention and has made it clear where he stands time and time again throughout his time in office. Ridiculous and desperate attacks like this from the VDP are fortunately irrelevant, and the Governor, like the vast majority of Vermonters, does not concern himself with hyper partisan attacks from either side of the aisle. It’s one of the many reasons why he has earned historic and broad support from Vermont independent, Democrats and Republicans alike. The Governor puts people and policy over partisan politics.”

Both parties say they want to — and have been — hearing about topics close to the every-day Vermonter they feel should be taken up by the legislature.