Vermont requests federal disaster declaration for October storm

Montpelier, VT – Governor Phil Scott has requested a Major Disaster Declaration for two federal programs for storm damages throughout Vermont caused by wind, rain and flooding from October 31-November 1, 2019. The request is for assistance from the Public Assistance program, which seeks support for municipal infrastructure repairs, and the Individual Assistance program, which seeks aid for private homeowners and renters.

A Public Assistance disaster declaration allows communities in declared counties to receive 75% reimbursement from the federal government for recovery costs associated with the storm. Costs include repair work on public roads and buildings, tree and debris removal from public rights of way, municipal employee time spent working on recovery, contractor help, equipment rentals and other storm-related expenses. Vermont officials have identified more than $5 million in damages to public infrastructure statewide, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has verified that Vermont has proven more than the minimum $1 million in damages to qualify for a Public Assistance declaration. Communities in Addison, Chittenden, Essex, Franklin, Lamoille, Orange, Orleans and Washington counties all showed losses of $3.84 per capita and will be included in the declaration request.

Governor Scott has also requested Individual Assistance (IA) to help homeowners and renters recover from the storm. The request applies to private property in Addison, Chittenden, Franklin, Lamoille and Orleans counties.The Individual Assistance program provides financial aid or direct services to private citizens who have been unable to mitigate storm damages with other means. This can include rental assistance for temporary housing, grants to repair damage not covered by insurance and needs like replacement of personal property, vehicle repair, storage or other approved expenses.