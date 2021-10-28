Vermont rolls out electric bus pilot program

Vermont students are among some of the first to experience the state’s transition to clean energy. Three school districts have been selected to receive two electric school buses, each.

BFA and Champlain Valley Schools have been transporting students since the first day of school. Barre schools are set to get their pair of electric buses next month.

It’s part of a pilot program that will test the effectiveness of replacing Vermont’s fleet of diesel buses with electric ones. Governor Phil Scott says it’s an important step in achieving the state’s collective climate action plan.

“The challenges ahead are great and there are no easy answers,” Gov. Scott said. “But many small steps like this are part of the solution.”

Most of the funding comes from an emissions settlement with Volkswagon. Patsy Parker is BFA’s transportation supervisor. She says the electric buses boast a quieter ride and long term cost efficiency.

“These buses are very comfortable to ride on,” she said. “To such an extent that even the kids notice the comfort. They notice how quiet the buses are. I remember there was a boy who said ‘is this thing even running?’ and it was!”

Data will be collected for at least a year to determine what’s working and what isn’t. Parker says there are some questions about how the buses will operate in the cold.

“When you start using the heaters, it draws from the battery so it diminishes the distance you can travel,” Parker said. “But thatch what this pilot program is all about, to see where improvements need to be made to actually find out how efficient these vehicles actually are.”