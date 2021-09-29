Vermont school first to use federally-funded program for free weekly surveillance testing

Wednesday is test day at Lake Champlain Waldorf School in Shelburne. But it’s not the test you’d expect in this setting.

Throughout the day, students are pulled from class to get their noses swabbed with a PCR test. It’s a requirement for staff and students ages five and older, regardless of vaccination.

“Most of our students can’t yet be vaccinated and with the rising infection rate, the rising rate of positivity, the number of school-based cases we just can’t be too careful,” said Head of School Jas Darland.

The school enrolled in a free, federal testing program called Operation Expanded Testing (OET). LCWS is the first school in Vermont to use it.

“Our expectation is that if you’re here, in school, you’ve been testing every week,” said Darland.

According to the Vermont Agency of Education, surveillance testing is an optional practice for schools. Districts or schools can choose to take part in Vermont’s School Testing Surveillance Program through the state’s testing vendor, CIC Health.

Last year, LCWS shut down for only two days due to Covid, which was later confirmed negative. Darland says she hopes to continue in-person learning as long as possible while also protecting students, especially those still ineligible for the vaccine.

One second-grader says she looks forward to that day and for life to look and feel more normal.

“We have to be in groups, we have to have our masks up, we have to be separated a lot, we have to do this, we have to do that…just to play our instruments like what we always do,” said Valkyra Darland.

A parent in the district who helps administer the tests says he wouldn’t feel comfortable sending his daughter to school without this practice in place.

“It would really scary to be in a school environment where there wasn’t some kind of testing protocol. So the fact that we’re doing this on a weekly basis with pretty much every student and staff member is really nice,” said Devin Beringer.

Educators from Champlain Valley Union High School and those in the Burlington School District hope to implement a similar testing routine soon.

“We do not require testing at this time. We are planning to participate in the State’s surveillance testing programs and hope to roll those out in October, though most of those will be optional,” said BSD’s Communication Specialist Russell Elek.

At CVU, testing is only required if someone has been identified as close contact or remains unvaccinated.

As an added layer of protection, some classes at LCWS are conducted outside. Masks are also required in and outside the building.