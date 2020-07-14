Vermont Secretary of State encourages mail-voting for the primary

Vermont Secretary of State Jim Condos spoke on behalf of mail-in voting for the primary election. Condos wants to make sure Vermonters can safely cast their vote.

Two weeks ago, Vermonters received postcards in the mail with several voting options provided. Voters can vote online, visit their local Town or City Clerk, or request an early-absentee ballot.

​As of 9 a.m. Monday morning, absentee-voter requests totaled more than 74,000. Condos pointed out this “new normal” isn’t that new.

“Thousands of Vermonters have been voting early by mail every election for years, including our citizens living oversees and out military service members serving our country abroad. In fact, they’ve been doing this since the Civil War,”​ said Condos.

Condos addressed concerns of voter fraud, which he emphasized is highly unlikely. ​​

“Data from the non-partisan Brennan Center for Justice demonstrates that a voter is more likely to be struck by lightning than they are to commit mail-voting fraud,” said Condos.

In South Burlington, City Clerk Donna Kinville told me it’s been challenging to keep up in the high number of absentee requests.​

“It’s been a huge undertaking and then on the other side of the spectrum, we’re going to have all those ballots come back to us,” said Kinville.

She says after the ballots are submitted, she and her staff need to cross them off of lists, alphabetize, and order them by district.​

Since in-person voting will still be available, Condos made mention of infection-prevention kits, to protect both poll workers and in-person voters.​

“Those infection-prevention kits include hand sanitizer, sanitizing wipes, face masks, etc. We’re also issuing face shields to the polling locations as well,” said Condos.

Condos said locations will be equipped with these kits in time for the general election. ​He also stated votings may be conducted outdoors or as a drive-by.

To check the status of your ballot, City Clerk Kinville suggests visiting http://mvp.vermont.gov as opposed to calling the office.​

“Right now we are just completely slammed with absentee ballot requests. And it’s our pride that when someone calls in, it goes out that day,” said Kinville.

Kinville recalled a mail-in voting process she witnessed back in May, and she was pleased by the outcome.​

“It went well, the health of the community was still well. And it was good to know we could still do this and do it carefully,” said Kinville.

Vermonters can return their ballots in-person, by mail, or at the polls on election day on August 11, by 7 pm. ​