Vermont Secretary of State issues new guidance ahead of in-person voting

With less than a week until Election Day, 221,000 Vermonters have already returned their ballots, which represents nearly 70% of the total voter turnout in 2016.

“While we have yet to return to any sense of normalcy we have all been hoping for, we can take comfort and pride that the wheels of Vermont’s democracy will keep on turning,” said Secretary of State Jim Condos.

Condos says those wishing to vote in person next Tuesday should be sure to bring 3 things with them–a black ink pen, a mask, and the ballot that was mailed to you. He says if you forget the ballot, election workers will still allow you to cast your vote, under one circumstance.

“Sign an affidavit of no ballot cast, stating that they have not previously cast a ballot in the 2020 general election,” Condos said. “However, bringing the ballot they were issued will make the process quicker.”

The state has also rolled out strict rules around poll watchers as President Trump calls on his supporters to watch the polls. Condos says only two people per political party will be able to observe a polling place, and they must register by Friday. While he’s unaware of any potential poll watchers, Condos says the guidelines are also largely aimed around avoiding crowding at the polls.

“We’re just playing it safe based on the COVID requirements,” he said. “We have to make sure we have good traffic flow and social distancing at the polls.”