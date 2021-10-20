Vermont sees benefits in bringing antibody therapy to long-term care outbreaks

With the Delta surge, delayed care and mental health emergencies putting pressure on Vermont hospitals, state officials are turning to new strategies as they look to keep emergency department beds open.

Over the weekend, the Vermont Department of Health worked with EMS and Northwest Medical Center to administer on-site monoclonal therapy to residents of a long-term care facility who tested positive during a recent outbreak.

Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said while its not a substitute for vaccinations, the treatment can help keep the most vulnerable Vermonters out of the hospital.

“These treatments are powerful and highly effective against COVID, reducing the chance of being hospitalized by 70 percent,” Dr. Levine said.

Will Moran, Vermont’s Emergency Medical Services Chief, explained the decision to bring monoclonal therapy directly to the outbreak site.

“Due to several factors, including to keep these folks out of the hospital, the decision was made to deploy a team and have the monoclonal antibodies received directly on site,” Moran said.

Moran said the latest reports show that everyone who received the treatment is doing well. He added that its important to know when monoclonal therapy is a good option.

“Someone obtains a test, it comes back positive, they’re experiencing symptoms – that’s when they’d want to reach out to their healthcare provider,” Moran said. “It’s not intended to stop the illness entirely, but certainly it can reduce the severity of the illness and keep them out of the hospital.”

Because it’s important to get this treatment early in your illness, Secretary of Human Services Mike Smith said the tactic of bringing it directly to certain patients with the help of local EMS holds a lot of promise going forward.

“A health alert will be going out from the health department this week encouraging the use of this treatment option,” Smith said.