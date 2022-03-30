MONTPELIER – On Wednesday, The Vermont Senate passed a bill that would provide a quicker path to new housing, and give developers more incentives to get projects off the ground.

Supporters believe these changes will eventually translate to a housing market that’s more affordable for the middle class.

Bill S.226 takes a multi-pronged approach to the housing crisis, with changes to permitting and land use regulations. Tax incentives and grants would also help get projects going.

“This bill at it’s core is investing millions of dollars into housing for Vermonters, and it’s also enabling us to loosen some of those regulations that have prevented us from building more housing units,” said Senate President Pro Tem Becca Balint. “Several decades of not building the housing that we need has caught up with us and made it very difficult in all corners of the state, so this is a really big step forward for us.”

The average price of a single family home in Vermont had already been rising 2 to 3 percent annually before the pandemic, but since March 2020, it’s skyrocketed by 19 percent.

It’s just one example of why there’s been such a sense of urgency in Montpelier.

“You’ve got housing costs, you’ve got a labor shortage, you have access issues, there’s just not a lot of housing on the market right now,” Balint said. “You’ve got the influx of people coming from out of state and buying available housing, so this impacts families directly but it also impacts employers.”

As lawmakers have traveled across the state to learn more about that impact on the workforce, the magnitude of the issue became all too clear.

“In Barre, I was told we have 300 job listings and three housing listings,” said Sen. Kesha Ram, who introduced the bill. “These are our medium-sized communities that are becoming the hub for people to try to find a job.”

Balint said the Legislature has been working with Governor Phil Scott’s office on the bill, and after a few compromises, she’s expecting it will pass this session.