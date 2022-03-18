MONTPELIER – On the Senate floor Friday, Vermont lawmakers got to the heart of the issue on police reform.

“It is not outrageous to ask that after 50 years, we take some time to examine whether this is meeting the needs of the citizenry,” said Sen. President Pro Tem Becca Balint.

Lawmakers advanced a bill that would expand data collection and reporting by law enforcement, and create a law enforcement officer database to give prosecutors easy access to any potential wrongdoings.

“I want to be clear that I don’t believe that any of the cosponsors on this bill sponsored this bill as an attempt to disparage anyone,” Balint said. “This is about examining a practice that has not been closely examined in a very long time.”

The Senate also advanced a bill that was originally a push to end qualified immunity for law enforcement, but lawmakers met in the middle – only asking for more research into police misconduct. Sen. Kesha Ram Hinsdale was a driving force behind the original bill.

“I understand and appreciate the compromise on this bill, but at some point we will have to have a reckoning as a state,” Ram Hinsdale said. “These disparities are vast, and these disparities make people say ‘Why would I live in a state that treats people so inhumanely? Does this state believe that Black lives matter?”