Montpelier, VT – Governor Phil Scott vetoed the Affordable Heat Act, Vermont’s most controversial climate bill in 2023, but Tuesday the state’s legislature took the first step towards potentially overriding the veto.

The Senate voted 20 to 10 to override Governor Scott’s veto, which did not come as a surprise to those at the statehouse, and many anticipate a comparable outcome in the lower chamber.

The Senate has nullified Governor Phil Scott’s veto of the Affordable Heat Act, which aims to implement a study by the public utility commission on the possibility of a carbon credit system that could help Vermonters transition away from fossil fuels in the next 2025 years.

“There are some pieces that need to be developed of the program to figure out what the financial impacts of the program are going to be,” said State Senator Ann Cummings.

The Governor has continually expressed his concern for the grey area surrounding the study, and says it contradicts other parts of the bill.

“Regardless of whether or not your representatives listen to you this week, Vermonters should know that I will not stop advocating on your behalf. I will continue to offer policy solutions that help people, not punish those who can least afford it. That is what you elected me to do,” said Scott.

Along with the Governor, some republican lawmakers are worried about the vagueness of the checkback and its cost on Vermonters.

“They’re spending almost three million dollars to set it up. Why don’t we do the study first and not spend all the moneys. They’re setting the program up, that’s what they are doing,” said Republican State Senator Russ Ingalls.

Courtesy of the state’s global warming solutions act, Vermont has lofty climate emission goals for 2030, 2050 and beyond.

“We are still on target to meet the plan that was originally envisioned, but we’ll see,” said Cummings.

Senator Russ Ingalls thinks those goals can easily be changed, and that the bill is an overreaction to trying to meet unrealistic expectations.

“You’re not representing your own personal values, you’re representing the people that put you here. A lot of senators today let down the people of Vermont,” said Ingalls.

The house will take this up in the coming days, and both spokespeople for local fuel dealers and for the state’s house of representatives say they expect a similar result in the house.