Vermont senator proposes bill to ban cell phone use for people under 21. He says it’s to prove a point

MONTPELIER, VT- A Vermont lawmaker has proposed a bill that would ban anyone under the age of 21 from using or owning a cell phone.

Senator John Rodgers said he’s trying to call attention to safety and the second amendment. He believes cell phones are more dangerous than guns.

Rodgers, who ran as a write-in candidate for governor in 2018 said the bill shows findings of more teen deaths caused by using cell phones while driving, than any other reason behind teen deaths.

The senator said he himself wouldn’t vote for the bill and doesn’t think it will pass, but he wants to prove a point and start a conversation.

“I think it’s a valuable way to get people to think, as you see the stir of people having conversations. People who are mad as hell at me for trying to ban their cell phone are happy to take my gun rights away,” said Rodgers. “I’m not willing to give up my beliefs and liberties and they obviously aren’t willing to give up theirs and we need to have a conversation about how do we keep Americans and Vermonters safe without taking peoples liberty.”

The bill also shows young people use cell phones as a way to bully or threaten others, which could lead to more serious behavior.