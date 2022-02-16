SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. – After winning a silver medal in the super-G at the Beijing Winter Games, Vermont’s own Ryan Cochran-Siegle was welcomed home by a large crowd of friends and family at Burlington International Airport on Wednesday.

“I had an idea there was going to be a good number of people, but I mean this is a little overwhelming!” he said.

The crowd included over a dozen young skiers, who gathered around Cochran-Siegle to get a glimpse of the silver medal around his neck.

“Every day that I’m out on that hill, it’s not just me, it’s the entire community that raised me,” Cochran-Siegle said. “Being there at the top of our sport, what we work towards, was a wild moment and something I’ll be able to cherish forever.”

The triumph comes roughly 50 years after his mother, Barbara Ann Cochran, won gold in the slalom at the 1972 Sapporo Games.

Despite the family’s storied Olympic history, you might consider Cochran-Siegle’s podium finish an unlikely turn of events. One year ago, he was undergoing neck surgery after a nasty crash left him with fractured vertebrae.

The world watched his moment of victory, but nobody knows the work that went into it like his family.

“He has been talking about doing this since he could start talking,” said Caitlin Cochran-Siegle, Ryan’s sister. “This is something that he has dreamed about. For him to be able to walk through with all the adversity he’s gone through is incredible, there’s not words that can describe that.”

“To see him succeed at this level, maintain and now go onward, you can’t ask for more in somebody’s life like this,” said his father Andrew Siegle.

Governor Phil Scott even made the trip up to South Burlington to welcome back Vermont’s newest Olympic medalist.

“I thought it was the least I could do to show up, welcome Ryan back, and tell him how proud we are of him,” Governor Scott said.

Cochran-Siegle’s event was a photo-finish. He was edged out by Austrian skier Matthias Mayer, who finished his run just .04 seconds faster.