Vermont State College System looks to the future

The Vermont State College System is discussing plans to lower the budget and how it should handle money coming in from the federal government.

The board of Trustees met with college presidents on Monday to discuss new strategic plans. This follows a controversial move last month that was eventually pulled to close Northern Vermont University’s Lyndon and Johnson campsuses as well as Vermont Technical College in Randolph. Chancellor Jeb Spaulding later resigned following his proposal to close the campuses. All the colleges plan to reopen in the fall pending public health guidelines. The Board also discussed the need for a longer-term interim chancellor.

“If In fact, we want to have a single voice leading us through this process beginning the first of July or something. That is not very far away. We Need to find some way for an expeditious process with the need for an inclusive process,” said Chairman of the Board Churchill Hindes.

The board has a committee working on possible candidates and plans to meet again on June 1st.