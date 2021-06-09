Vermont State Colleges offer $16M in scholarships, programs

RANDOLPH, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont State College system is offering $16 million in scholarships and free tuition programs for Vermonters in the upcoming academic year.

The funds from the American Rescue Plan Act prioritizes higher and continuing education and workforce development with investments in student scholarships and the public higher education system. The funds were announced Wednesday in Randolph by officials with the state college system.

Chancellor Sophie Zdatny says the program includes Welcome Home Scholarships of up to $5,000 for Vermonters transferring home to Vermont State Colleges schools from out-of-state schools or those who might be returning to school after leaving last year.