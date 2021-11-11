Vermont state leaders showing their support on Veterans Day

Vermont’s leaders spent Veteran’s Day honoring its service men and women in Chittenden County.

Governor Phil Scott spoke in Colchester while members of Vermont’s Congressional Delegation gathered in Burlington. Mayor Miro Weinberger also joined vets to celebrate the oldest VFW post in the state.

“It’s important to remember, the services and sacrifices of the American people have value,” said Gov. Phil Scott.

Scott stood beside the “Flag’s for Heroes display,” a program created by the Milton/Colchester Rotary to honor vets as well as first responders, and essential workers in the community.

“It’s so important for us to not only thank our veterans but to listen to their stories as well,” said Scott.

Every year, Vermont veterans gather in Battery Park in Burlington. This year, after a pandemic pause, vets came together to hear remarks from Senator Patrick Leahy and Congressman Peter Welch. They say they want vets to know their support and advocacy will continue beyond Veterans Day.

“The most important thing with something like is where Vermont veterans can say ‘Yes, our fellow Vermonters are with us,” said Leahy.

He along with Rep. Welch say they are working in Washington to pass more legislation that guarantees vets access to housing and healthcare, especially to victims of burn pits.

“We need to make certain that the cost of the war has to include the continuing cost of caring for the warriors,” said Welch.

A place for all vets is the VFW Post 782 in Burlington, also known as the state’s oldest post as it turned a hundred years old in 2021. Highly decorated vet Robert Colby says he feels welcomed by the community there. He was only 19 when he served in Vietnam. He also served as state commander for the VFW and is a life member of Post 782.

“For me, it’s an honor to have served, but it’s an honor to have served with the men and the women that I’ve served with,” said Colby. “And you can come in here and talk to some of the people that have been through what you’ve been through.”

In a year that saw the end of America’s longest war, one veteran of Afghanistan understands the importance of bringing vets together.

“After losing buddies in combat and veteran suicide, I decided to start an organization to help relieve some of the stresses and difficulties that combat veterans and the challenges that they have,” said Shannon Blake, who served in Afghanistan from 2003 to 2004.

Blake is the president and founder of SOAR, which stands for support, outreach, assistance, and recovery. His company provides retired war vets supportive services to help them heal from their experiences.