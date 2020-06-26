Vermont State Parks reopen

All Vermont state parks can reopen on June 26th with new health and safety guidelines. Some amenities have been changed or taken away due to the virus. Parks will offer day-use activities, tent, and recreation vehicle sites and lean-to camping. State Parks now have an updated web-based system for making reservations.

Out of state visitors who have traveled from a region with a low number of coronavirus cases do not need to quarantine. If you are from out of state and have completed a 14-day quarantine in your home state and traveled directly to Vermont, you also do not need to quarantine. All out of state visitors need to fill out a form that certifies that you have met COVID-19 safety requirements.

A strong focus will be placed on maintaining physical distance between unrelated park visitors, and between staff and visitors. Also, wearing a cloth mask is strongly encouraged when you are not swimming or exercising or at your campsite.

All playgrounds will be closed and rental equipment will not be available. Also, the distribution of paper maps, guides, and interpretive information will be minimized.

For a full list of state park covid-19 regulations, click here.