Vermont State Police alerting public to potential text scam

WATERBURY, Vt. – The Vermont State Police is alerting the public to scam text messages that look like official requests for indentifying information.

The phishing message appears to be from the Vermont Department of Public Safety and the Secretary of State’s Office and implying that drivers’ licenses need to be updated. The message provides a link and tells recipients to update their information via the link.

This text message is not a State of Vermont message and people should not follow the link in the text.

Vermont officials want to remind the public to never give out personal information from unknown or suspicious senders.

If you receive one of these suspicious texts you can go to this website to report it or call (802)-649-2424.