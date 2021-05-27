Vermont State Police concerned over uptick in fatal crashes

Vermont State Police are calling the uptick in deadly crashes ‘chaos’. In the past week alone, there were two separate crashes in one day.

“If we stay on this track, we’re headed for a very deadly summer,” said Lt. Tara Thomas.

VSP says there’s a pandemic happening everyday on the state’s roadways. So far this year, 22 people have lost their lives in 19 different crashes. To put that into perspective, this time last year, there were 9 deaths resulting from crashes.

“The fact that our numbers are as high as they are when things are still in the process of reopening is giving us a very snapshot of what the rest of the summer could look like if we don’t step up and ramp up the responsibility of being an operator,” Lt. Thomas said.

Lieutenant Thomas leads traffic safety education within the Vermont State Police. She says the summer is generally where they see an increase in deadly crashes. She says speed, impairment, and people not wearing their seatbelts continue to be contributing factors.

Thomas points out in addition to 19 deadly crashes, VSP sees dozens of crashes with serious, life-altering injuries, too. While it’s hard to pinpoint the reason for this, She says it’s concerning knowing even more drivers will be on the road this summer. She reminds Vermonters to focus on the task at hand, driving, and never get in the car with a driver that’s not sober.

“Don’t be afraid to call out that bad behavior, Because law enforcement can’t be everywhere all the time,” Lt. Thomas said. “If you’re a passenger in a car where someone is doing something, be that bold voice that says hey you’re putting me and others at risk.”